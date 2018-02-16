Hellooooo Spring….near record heat returns to Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It is hard to believe after the start we had to the year where we are heading the next few days as near record heat could return soon.

After a colder than normal start to the year in January, February is back near normal, and will surge for the 2nd half

January finished the month with an average temperature of 27.3°, which was 2.3° below normal for the month. Most of that was front loaded as the first week of the year we couldn’t get our temperatures above freezing at all until on the 7th when we had a high of 32°

February as of today is running around normal for temperatures and this is before our big warm up returns.

February will be our first month above normal since October

While our cooler streak has not produced any crazy cold months in total, it has been a while since we have been above normal for a month here in Central Ohio.

+3.6° October 2017

-0.8° November 2017

-2.3° December 2017

-2.3° January 2017

This month will be a far cry from last February (2017) which was the warmest on record here at 42.2° or 9.4° above normal for the month.

Next week we could see a record or two get broken for warm temperatures

A big surge in temperatures ahead of a cold front will push temperatures into the low/mid 60s on Monday, and into the upper 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday.

Right now, I have a record tying high temperature forecast for Tuesday at 68°, also we have a morning low of 59°, which would blast through the record for the warmest low for the date.

Below is a list of the records for highs for next week:

18th Sunday: 66° (2017)

19th Monday: 70° (1937)

20th Tuesday: 68° (2016)

21st Wednesday: 71° (1997)

Below is a list of the records for the warmest low temperatures:

19th Monday: 49° (1981)

20th Tuesday: 49° (1930)

21st Wednesday: 56° (1997)

At this point I would count on that record warmest low temperature being in danger of getting beat with much warmer temperatures than 49° from midnight to midnight. I also think it is possible that we could hit/tip/top that record high temp of 68° for the date as well.

The last time we had a record low maximum temperature was December 22, 2017, when our low was only 47°.

The last time we had a record high temperature was September 27, 2017, when our high was 92°.

What to expect the next few weeks:

Even though we are seeing cooler temperatures to start the weekend, a big shift back in the upper level pattern to one with more rain, and warm temperatures. I do expect that in general the next two weeks we are going to enjoy above to much above normal temperatures.

However, we are also going to see good amounts of rainfall. With warmer temps, the air can hold more moisture and we are getting more Spring-like rains as well. Flooding appears to be our biggest weather concern in the short term from rains every day to every other day in the forecast.

