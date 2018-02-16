How Female Stars of ‘Black Panther’ Trained 8 Hours a Day For Their Roles

Black Panther is estimated to make more than $200 million at the box office this weekend and while Marvel’s latest adventure focuses on a male superhero, many are saying the women in the film are its strength.

The Chicago Tribune says the female leads “take center stage,” adding they are “fierce, proud, intelligent and capable.”

Inside Edition caught up with Jenel Stevens, Marija Abney, Niahlah Hope, who are part of Black Panther’s elite fight squad from the fictional East African nation of Wakanda.

“The women in this movie aren’t hypersexualized,” Abney said. “We are shown as strong, intelligent, beautiful, graceful, dignified women. We are woman in all her glory.”

Stevens called the training for the roles “pretty intense.”

“We had to go through eight hours of training a day for months before we even got to camera,” she said.

Niahlah Hope was Lupita Nyong’o’s stunt double and says the Oscar-winning actress is tough as nails.

“She is very aggressive when she does her fighting, which as great because usually the actors don’t really want to be that active,” Hope said. “She was like, ‘nah, I got it.’”

RELATED STORIES



Critics Praise ‘Black Panther,’ as Latest Marvel Film Is Poised for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend





5-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Fan Gets Stormtrooper-Inspired Prosthetic Hand





Princes William and Harry Greeted by BB-8 on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Red Carpet

