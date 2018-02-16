Indictments filed against 13 Russian nationals, 3 Russian entities for election interference

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — The Department of Justice has filed an indictment against 13 Russian citizens and three Russian agencies for allegedly influencing the 2016 presidential campaign in favor of President Donald J. Trump.

The indictment claims the defendants “knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other” beginning in 2014 to support Donald Trump’s campaign against Hillary Clinton. The defendants “engaged in operations primarily intended to communicate derogatory information about Hillary Clinton, to denigrate other candidates such as Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and to support Bernie Sanders and then-candidate Donald Trump.”

The defendants are accused of violating U.S. criminal laws to interfere with American elections and the political process. They allegedly created fake social media pages and groups, including one purporting to be the Tennessee Republican party. Defendants also allegedly organized and coordinated political rallies.

Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The named organizations are Internet Research Agency LLC; Concord Management and Consulting LLC; and Concord Catering.

