Man arrested for allegedly killing wife in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a 39-year-old man has been arrested after a domestic violence situation turned deadly.
SWAT officers were in a standoff with Keith McCauley II for several hours on Chinaberry Drive Thursday.
McCauley is accused of killing his wife Lucille McCauley, 39. Police say they found Lucille in front of the home at 4:27pm Thursday with serious injuries. She was transported to Mount Carmel East, where she succumbed to her injuries at 5:06pm.
This is the 18th homicide of 2018.