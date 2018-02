Gold: Frida Hansdotter (Sweden)

Silver: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Bronze: Katharina Gallhuber (Austria)

Mikaela Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic slalom champion, finished fourth in the event in PyeongChang.

She was racing just one day after winning the Olympic giant slalom gold medal.

The next Alpine skiing event is women’s super-G on Friday, when Lindsey Vonn is scheduled to make her 2018 Olympic debut.

Schedule: