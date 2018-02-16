Nikolas Cruz Practiced Shooting While Wearing ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat, Video Shows

Video apparently shows Florida high school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz firing off a BB gun months prior Wednesday’s atrocity.

In the video taken by a neighbor in October, Cruz can be seen wearing only boxer shorts, black socks and a “Make America Great Again” cap as he fired off shots from the BB gun.

After firing at buckets and bottles on his backyard patio, he tucked the gun into his waistband and went back inside.

The neighbor who took the video says Cruz even pointed the gun at his window.

Police were reportedly called to the Cruz home in the Pine Tree Estates neighborhood 39 times over seven years for a variety of issues including “mentally ill person,” “child/elderly abuse,” “domestic disturbance,” and “missing person.”

Neighbors describe Cruz as having an “extremely cold stare” and “constant smirk.”

He allegedly “pelted neighbors’ car with eggs,” “shot at rodents and chickens with a BB gun,” “scooped fish from a neighbor’s pond” and “set his dog on a neighbor’s piglets,” according to residents who spoke to The Miami Herald.

His mother was said to be “very apologetic.”

Former neighbor Rhonda Roxburgh told Inside Edition that Cruz “stuck out like a sore thumb” in the neighborhood and “people feared him.”

“His face looked very blank and his eyes were cold,” neighbor Malcolm Roxburgh added.

Another neighbor, Shelby Speno, told Inside Edition she felt Cruz was “the last kid that I want to have a gun.”

“That was my honest thought —‘Why does he have a gun?’” she added.

