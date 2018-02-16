OAR finds offensive tough in 8-2 rout over Slovenia

The Olympic athletes from Russia put on a clinic in their dominating 8-2 rout over Slovenia at the Gangneung hockey center.

A roster full of pure talent and arguably the most talented team of the tournament clicked on all cylinders in the contest.

Kirill Kaprizov scored three times, Ilya Kovalchuk had three points and Pavel Datsyuk chipped in two assists as OAR won their first game in PyeongChang.

The #2 ranked team in the tournament turned the heat on early in the opening frame and never looked back.

Slovenia goaltender Luka Gracnar was tested early and was stonecold through the opening moments of play.

OAR struggled on the powerplay going 0/5 in their Olympic debut but that was not the case this time.

A highsticking penalty sent Slovenia’s Jurij Repe to the box and OAR had their first powerplay of the game.

Sergei Mozyakin hammered home a Pavel Datsyuk’s dish to give the Olympic athletes from Russia a 1-0 lead.

Just 22 seconds later Ilya Kovalchuck’s unassisted snipe from the point beat Gracnar to give OAR a 2-0 lead going into intermission.

The offensive firing squad continuned into the second period.

OAR’s second powerplay of the game came 6 minutes into the second frame. Alexander Barabanov’s shot found the back of the next to extend OAR’s lead to 3-0.

A tripping penalty on Slovenia’s Matic Podlipnik gave OAR another opportunity to score with a penalty shot. In his penalty shot attempt, Ilya Kablukov’s shot rang off the post and was unable to light the lamp.

Ilya Kovalchuk did what he does best and set up an incredible feed to Kablukov to make it 4-0. The tally was Kablukov’s first of the tournament.

Kaprizov netted his first of the night just 74 seconds after to make it 5-0

A goal by the captain Jan Mursak put Slovenia on the board with 6:29 left in the second period to try and keep his team in the contest but OAR’s offense was far too much for Slovenia to handle.

The athletes put on a clinic in the third period.

Kovalchuck netted his second goal of the night, a bullet shot to the short side of Gracnar.

Kaprizov completed his hat trick with two more goals in the third to further secure the win for OAR.

The Olympic athletes from Russia face off against the USA at 7:10a.m. on Feb 17th.

Slovenia will have two days to shake off this loss as they prepare for their next game against Slovakia on Feb 17th.