Parkland School Shooting: Grieving Mother of Florida Victim Demands Trump ‘Do Something’ About Gun Violence

A grieving Florida mother used the opportunity of a cable news interview to speak directly to President Trump on the issue of gun control.

“I just spent the last two hours putting the burial arrangements [together] for my daughter’s funeral… President Trump, please do something… action, we need it now!” Lori Alhadeff, whose daughter, Alyssa, was killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting, told an HLN reporter Thursday.

Alhadeff then took the mic and spoke directly into the camera.

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school? How do they get through security? What security is there?” she said. “The gunman — a crazy person — just walks right into the school, knocks down the window of my child’s door and starts shooting. Shooting her! And killing her!”

Alyssa Alhadeff’s cousin confirmed the tragic news of the teen’s death on Facebook Thursday. “Many innocent souls were taken a few short hours ago. Among them we just got confirmation was my little cousin. My heart is broken… not sure what i can even say I am at a loss for words…” Ariella Del Quaglio wrote.

Alyssa was killed Wednesday when cops say 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, killing 17.

The mass shooting now ranks among the 10 deadliest in modern American history.

Alyssa Alhadeff and fellow victim Meadow Pollack will be buried in the Garden of Aaron at Star of David Memorial Gardens in North Lauderdale after separate funerals on Friday, The Associated Press reported.

RELATED STORIES



Attendees Honor the Lives Lost During Vigil for 17 Florida School Shooting Victims





Parkland School Shooting Suspect: Portrait of an Angry Young Man With an AR-15





What to Do If a Gunman Enters Your School

