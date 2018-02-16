PHOTOS: Funeral for officers Joering, Morelli in Westerville

WESTERVILLE (WCMH/AP) — Funeral services for two fallen Westerville police officers are beginning Friday afternoon.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot last Saturday after entering a townhome while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Hundreds of police officers from around Ohio and cities including Chicago, Denver and El Paso, Texas, looked on as pallbearers carried the coffins into the church Friday.

A long line of officers and residents stretched across a parking lot in the Columbus suburb of Westerville as they waited to enter the viewing that will be followed by the afternoon funeral.

