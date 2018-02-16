PHOTOS: Funeral for officers Joering, Morelli in Westerville

WESTERVILLE (WCMH/AP) — Funeral services for two fallen Westerville police officers are beginning Friday afternoon.
Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot last Saturday after entering a townhome while responding to a 911 hang-up call.
Hundreds of police officers from around Ohio and cities including Chicago, Denver and El Paso, Texas, looked on as pallbearers carried the coffins into the church Friday.
A long line of officers and residents stretched across a parking lot in the Columbus suburb of Westerville as they waited to enter the viewing that will be followed by the afternoon funeral.
Click here for full coverage of the funeral.
PHOTOS: Funeral for fallen Westerville Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli
PHOTOS: Funeral for fallen Westerville Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli x
Latest Galleries
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
PHOTOS: Lea Ann Parsley
-
PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
-
Mikala Shiffrin dominates Giant Slalom
-
Team USA falls to Slovenia
-
Troopers seize nearly $200K worth of marijuana
-
Troopers seize nearly $200K worth of marijuana
-
PHOTOS: Erin Hamlin’s final race
-
PHOTOS: Shirtless Tongan
-
PHOTOS: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un impersonators at Olympics