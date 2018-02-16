PHOTOS: Funeral for officers Joering, Morelli in Westerville

WESTERVILLE (WCMH/AP) — Funeral services for two fallen Westerville police officers are beginning Friday afternoon.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot last Saturday after entering a townhome while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Hundreds of police officers from around Ohio and cities including Chicago, Denver and El Paso, Texas, looked on as pallbearers carried the coffins into the church Friday.

A long line of officers and residents stretched across a parking lot in the Columbus suburb of Westerville as they waited to enter the viewing that will be followed by the afternoon funeral.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli. WCMH photo/Rick Reitzel WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo/Matt Edwards WCMH photo/Matt Edwards WCMH photo WCMH photo WCMH photo/Rick Reitzel Bob Votruba, right, and his nephew Mason Miller, 13, stand outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at the church Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) A casket is taken into St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence on Feb. 10. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) A casket is taken into St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, before the start of funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence early Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) A riderless horse is seen outside of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church before funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at in Westerville, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence Saturday. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Mourners arrive before funeral services for Westerville police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Westerville, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The two veteran officers were shot after entering a residence Saturday. The officers returned fire, wounding 30-year-old Quentin Smith, who has been charged with aggravated murder and remains hospitalized. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)