Police looking for missing man from Canal Winchester area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are looking for a missing adult who was last seen in the Canal Winchester area.

Kyle Hill, 35, was last seen in the area of Winchester Crossing. Police say he left home after a verbal altercation with his family.

According to police, he will not be able to verbalize where he lives or how to get there.

He is described as a white male standing 5’10” and weighing 245 pounds. He is balding.

Hill was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black coat. He was carrying a bright green book bag. According to police, he may be near water.