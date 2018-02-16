Social Media Trolls Falsely Claim They Were Attacked at ‘Black Panther’ Screenings

Trolls on Twitter started a social media spectacle after posting false claims of whites being attacked at screenings of the highly anticipated Black Panther.

The fake statements are often accompanied by photos of women with bruised or bloodied faces. The images are from unrelated attacks.

One, for example, actually shows a 19-year-old Swedish woman who was attacked at a bar in January.

I went to see #BlackPanther with my gf and a black teenager shouted “u at the wrong theater” and smashed a bottle on her face pic.twitter.com/meTR2XUjWm — ArcherCoats (@Brycewade8) February 16, 2018

Another post, with text saying “I was brutally attack (sic) by some black thugs at the #BlackPanther premiere because they said whites weren’t allowed,” shows an 18-year-old woman who was locked in an apartment and beaten for hours by her boyfriend. He later pleaded guilty to two charges of assault.

This image posted to social media was later removed.

Twitter

Another Twitter user posted a photo of Colbie Holderness, one of two ex-wives accusing former White House aide Rob Porter of domestic abuse. The image shows Holderness with a black eye.

Went to the #BlackPanther premier tonight and my wife was assaulted. Three black women approached us and one said “This movie ain’t for you white b****” and then attacked her. Security escorted us to the parking lot and we left. We just wanted to see a movie. pic.twitter.com/Xhc28gr3nB — Miami Marino™ 🌹 (@DSA_Boi_Pucci) February 16, 2018

After several users called out the trolls, many of the posts had been removed by Friday afternoon. Some of the accounts were suspended by Twitter.

The film features a mostly black cast and was playing to predominately black crowds at sold-out premiers Friday.

