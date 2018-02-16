Treating Chronic Pain Without Surgery

Right now, there are millions of people suffering from some sort of health problem, whether it’s chronic pain, headaches or just stress. At Buckeye Physical Medicine and Rehab, their mission is to help as many people as possible through non-surgical physical medicine.

Founder, Dr. Roy Korth, better known as Dr. Buzz, joined us on Daytime Columbus to share just how they do that. He also stressed the importance of getting a second opinion when it comes to any type of medical treatment. www.BuckeyePMR.com