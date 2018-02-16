U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Charles Johnson

Johnson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for having a weapon under disability.

Johnson is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Michael Maille

Maille is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for felonious assault.

Maille is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

John Thacker

Thacker is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Thacker is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Jared Wallace

Wallace is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for burglary.

Wallace is described as a white male, 6 feet tall

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.