Zebra Named Zinfandel Is in Charge of Herding Goats At This Oregon Farm

These goats love Zinfandel – and no, we’re not talking about the wine.

A zebra named Zinfandel is in charge of herding the 110 Boer goats living at a farm in Lebanon, Ore.

“These are her babies over here with us,” said farm owner Norman Vizina in an interview with KVAL. “She’s keeping an eye on you guys.”

Vizina explained he’s had the 550-pound zebra since she was 10 days old. She has been protective of the South African breed of goats ever since.

“She growed up with the goats and adopted the goats as if they were hers,” Vizina said. “They’re herd animals. She’s a herd animal. This is her herd.”

He and his wife moved to Oregon from their California home a year ago and brought their entire farm with them.

They now hope to introduce another 19-month-old zebra, Mr. Z, to their herd. The stallion is being re-homed from his former farm in Eugene.

When that happens, Vizina said he’s now expecting twice the amount of double-takes from people driving past their farm.

