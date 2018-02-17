6-Year-Old Celebrates Black History Month by Recreating Works of Art by African-Americans

A 6-year-old is celebrating Black History Month once again by paying tribute to black voices in the arts with a creative photo series.

This year, Lola is paying tribute to black men and women who have made huge contributions in the arts, such as Maya Angelou, as well as honoring works like the play, “A Raisin in the Sun” and the 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou.”

Cristi Smith-Jones, Lola’s mom, has dressed the 6-year-old up to recreate paintings and sculptures by black artists and even honored recent works like “Black Panther,” in the photo series.

Day 15 of #BlackHistoryMonth is dedicated to #BlackPanther It’s not just a film, it’s a phenomenon! #RepresentationMatters Lola was so excited to portray #Shuri! #Wakanda @letitiawright Thank you for bringing Shuri to life and giving little girls another great role model. pic.twitter.com/aUAykKadXt — Cristi Smith-Jones (@MsKittiFatale) February 15, 2018

“I wanted to do this concept this year, because it is important to me that my children grow up knowing about the amazing people who led the way for us, but also to have an appreciation for their actual works,” Smith-Jones, of Washington State, told InsideEdition.com.

“My hope is that Lola will grow up and look back at these photos, and read these books, watch these films, learn about this art, and see herself in them,” Smith-Jones added.

Day 12 of #BlackHistoryMonth is dedicated to 2 works of art- the 1997 film #EvesBayou, written and directed by #KasiLemmons; and the accompanying song “A Child with the Blues,” written by #CurtisMayfield and performed by #ErykahBadu and #TerenceBlanchard. #blackfilms pic.twitter.com/VnkZppWD3B — Cristi Smith-Jones (@MsKittiFatale) February 12, 2018

Last year, first-grader Lola Jones, spent the month of February dressing up as historical black women, one for each of the 28 days of the month.

Her costumes paid homage to famous black leaders like Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman.

Day 10. We are celebrating the first play by an African-American woman to be performed on Broadway- A Raisin in the Sun. It debuted in 1959, written by Lorraine Hansberry. #BlackHistoryMonth #araisininthesun #lorrainehansberry #beneathayounger pic.twitter.com/sxRqjDw2lt — Cristi Smith-Jones (@MsKittiFatale) February 10, 2018

Jones-Smith said she loved having more creative leeway this year.

“Lola really enjoys getting into character,” Jones said previously.

The mom said they plan to do a tribute for each day of the month again.



