Americans finish day two of bobsled training with good runs

NBC Olympics.com Published:

The women begin competition on Feb. 20 at 6:50 a.m. ET. Today, they took their third and fourth training runs.

The U.S. women have finished on the podium in every Olympics, since the women’s event was added in 2002. Elana Meyers Taylor has won bronze (2010) and silver (2014) medals and looking to win her first gold in PyeongChang.

For the 2018 Games, Elana Meyers Taylor is working with Lauren Gibbs, a 33-year old brakeman making her Olympic debut. The duo posted the fastest time in the first run of the day. They crossed at 50.90 seconds.

The second run saw a time of 51.33, the second fastest, behind Germany’s Stephanie Schneider.

The other American duo of Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans had a very solid day of training as well. Poser and Evans won a bronze medal together in Sochi.

The pair posted the third-fastest time in the first run, with a time of 51.02. Their second time, of 51.56, occurred after taping the wall.

The women will have one more training day tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET before they start official competition.

