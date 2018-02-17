Community pays tribute to fallen officers at Westerville South basketball game

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) —It was a difficult week for students in Westerville.

Friday night, the community came together during a basketball game at Westerville South High School to pay tribute to fallen officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, who were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 10. Officer Joering graduated from Westerville South in 1997.

For those who live in the quiet Columbus suburb, it’s not easy seeing images of both officers, knowing they’re gone.

“My heart goes out to those families,” said Michelle Bame, whose child attends Westerville South. “It was just very emotional. I watched the procession go by.”

Everyone at the game offered their thoughts and prayers to the families of Officer Morelli and Officer Joering.

“Lean on God,” Timothy Brewer said. “Continue to lean on friends and family and know that you’re not alone and that we share the pain and hurt you’re going through now.”

The community came together at the game to show their appreciation and students performed a song in honor of the officers.

“This community sticks together,” said Latricia Brewer. “[We] come together for situations like this. To me, that means a lot.”

It was a small step in what will be a long healing process for the city.