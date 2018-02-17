Experience the men’s cross-country 15k in virtual reality

Ever wonder what it’s like to compete in the men’s cross-country 15k?

Sure, you can watch the race on NBC or stream it on NBCOlympics.com, but wouldn’t you like an even better view of the action?

Well, thanks to virtual reality you can get that better view and more.

Virtual reality sponsored by Intel True VR brings all of the action and excitement at the Olympics right to your mobile device.

That’s right, you can access every angle, every finish line, every ice rink, etc right from your cellphone.

Now isn’t that a whole lot better than watching it on TV?

The clip below takes you into the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang where all of the cross-country skiing races are held.

Get an inside look as some of your favorite Olympians cross the finish line, or you can change angles to see the crowd’s reaction. The choice is truly up to you.

Throughout the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, NBC Olympics will be rolling out over 50 hours of live virtual reality content.

Each day a new event will be covered, so you can experience something different each day.

To access the virtual reality content, it’s pretty simple. Just download the NBC Sports VR app directly to your smartphone!

No goggles or extra equipment needed for this one.

Here’s the entire VR programming schedule so you never miss a moment of the action.

Full VR programming schedule

Date Coverage Time (ET) Fri., Feb. 9 Opening Ceremony 8 p.m.* Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training) 9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 10 Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Sun., Feb. 11 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 7:05 p.m. Mon., Feb. 12 Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal) 6:05 a.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final) 8 p.m. Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying) 11 p.m. Tues., Feb. 13 Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final) 8:30 p.m. Wed., Feb. 14 Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free) 8:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 15 Skeleton (Men’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 Skeleton (Women’s Runs) 6:20 a.m. Figure Skating (Men’s Free) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 17 Short Track (Men’s and Women’s) 5 a.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 8:15 p.m. Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom) 11:45 p.m. Sun., Feb. 18 — — Mon., Feb. 19 Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team) 7:30 a.m. Figure Skating (Ice Dance) 8 p.m. Tues., Feb. 20 Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill) 9 p.m. Wed., Feb. 21 Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 22 Big Air (Women’s Final) 7:30 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23 Big Air (Men’s Final) 8 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24 Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final) 11:10 p.m. Sun., Feb. 25 Closing Ceremony 8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay