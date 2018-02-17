Florida senator asks President Trump to change position on assault weapons

By Published: Updated:
Florida Sen. Bill Nelson (CNN photo)

PARKLAND, FL (AP) — Sen. Bill Nelson says he’s continuing to work for changes in gun laws after 17 people were killed in a Florida high school.

The Florida Democrat says the state Legislature also bears responsibility, since it could outlaw assault weapons in the state.

Speaking outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Friday, Nelson said he’s inspired by the students at who’ve been demanding changes to make gun violence less likely.

Nelson says “these kids are just terrific. … The fact that they are speaking up as boldly as they are, maybe that’s the turning point. You haven’t heard students speak up one after another after another after witnessing such carnage and speaking out with such conviction.”

Former student Nikolas Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

“Those families are going to say to me, when is enough, enough?” he said on the Senate floor. “For those saying now is not the time to talk about gun violence, … I would ask, when is the time? If now is not the right time, when is the right time? After the next shooting? Or after the one that’s going to come after that? Because these are not going to stop unless we change ourselves as a culture.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s