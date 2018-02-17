PARKLAND, FL (AP) — Sen. Bill Nelson says he’s continuing to work for changes in gun laws after 17 people were killed in a Florida high school.

The Florida Democrat says the state Legislature also bears responsibility, since it could outlaw assault weapons in the state.

Speaking outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Friday, Nelson said he’s inspired by the students at who’ve been demanding changes to make gun violence less likely.

Nelson says “these kids are just terrific. … The fact that they are speaking up as boldly as they are, maybe that’s the turning point. You haven’t heard students speak up one after another after another after witnessing such carnage and speaking out with such conviction.”

Former student Nikolas Cruz is being held without bond on 17 counts of premeditated murder.

“Those families are going to say to me, when is enough, enough?” he said on the Senate floor. “For those saying now is not the time to talk about gun violence, … I would ask, when is the time? If now is not the right time, when is the right time? After the next shooting? Or after the one that’s going to come after that? Because these are not going to stop unless we change ourselves as a culture.”