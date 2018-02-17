Manhunt for Akron native accused of shooting, killing 4-year-old

AKRON, OH (WKBN) – Akron police responded to a shooting in Akron on Friday around 10:30 p.m.

Police said when they arrived they saw four children inside a car with their grandmother.

The child’s mother reported that she drove up to the suspect’s residence. She left her four children and the grandmother inside the car while trying to get some of her belongings.

When no one answered, she said she began breaking windows to get inside the home.

She said Darnell Bitting came out of the home with a rifle and fired one shot — striking the car.

The mother reports that the grandmother changed from the passenger to the driver seat and drove the car down the street — away from Bitting.

The four-year-old, sitting behind the driver’s seat, was hit by the rifle round.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and died.

According to police, Bitting shot and killed the 4-year-old. Warrants have been signed for his arrest for murder and weapons under disability.

Police are searching for Bitting and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Bitting’s whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.