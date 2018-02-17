Marcel Hirscher leads giant slalom; defending champion Ted Ligety trails big

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Marcel Hirscher

Standings after the first run

1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria)
2. Alexis Pinturault (France) +.63 seconds
3. Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen (Norway) +.66 seconds
4. Riccardo Tonetti (Italy) +.75 seconds
5. Mathieu Faivre (France) +.79 seconds

Austria’s Marcel Hirscher leads by a commanding .63 seconds after the first of two giant slalom runs at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hirscher, the reigning giant slalom world champion, is in position to win his second gold medal in PyeongChang, after claiming the combined title.

American Ted Ligety, who is nicknamed “Mr. GS,” is a distant 2.44 seconds behind Hirscher.  

“I just sucked,” Ligety said on NBC. 

Ligety is hoping to become the first man to successfully defend an Olympic giant slalom gold medal since Italy’s Alberto Tomba in 1992.

Giant slalom features two runs. The times are added together, and the fastest total time determines the winner.

The second run is scheduled for 11:45 p.m. ET. Watch live here:

 

