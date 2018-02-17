Ohio judge lets transgender teen continue hormonal therapy against parents’ wishes

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge’s ruling will allow a transgender Ohio teenager to continue hormonal therapy over the wishes of his parents who deny he is transgender.

The ruling issued Friday by a judge in Juvenile Court in Cincinnati awards legal custody of the 17-year-old to his grandparents, who support his pursuit of hormonal therapy.

The decision also says the teen must first undergo an evaluation by a psychologist before he can start hormone therapy.

The teenager’s parents deny he is transgender and want Christian-based therapy to get to the underlying causes of why he thinks he is.

A prosecutor who represented a social services agency says the grandparents accept him for who he is. The parents say the teen is too unstable to decide.

