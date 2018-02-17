Photos: OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey

Team USA men’s hockey fell to the Olympic Athlete from Russia team 4-0 in the PyeongChang Winter Games on Saturday.
With the win, OAR is now at the top of Group B with a bye to the quarterfinals. Check out photos from the game below.
OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey
