Police investigating threat against Groveport-Madison High School

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) — A spokesperson for Groveport Madison Schools said rumors of a threat against the high school are unfounded.

A post circulating on social media warns students not to go to school Wednesday because a classmate is going to bring a gun.

Jeff Warner, marketing, communications, and community relations officer for the district, said Groveport Police are investigating and so far “have found no evidence to substantiate the allegation.”

The district’s full statement is below:

We have been made aware of rumors of a threat being made against the high school. We are in close contact with Groveport Police who are investigating this issue. At this early stage of their investigation, they have found no evidence to substantiate the allegation. Please know that we take the safety of our students and staff very seriously and we will take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Be assured that we will keep you informed as we learn of any additional information from Groveport Police or any other law enforcement officials that may become involved in this investigation.