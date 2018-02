LICKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp says his deputies are investigating a serious crash south of Newark on State Route 13.

Thorp says Route 13 is closed between Dorsey Mill and Hopewell Drive. He did not give an estimated time the road would reopen, but said it would be “lengthy.”

Licking County Deputies on the scene of a serious crash on Rt 13 south of Newark. Rt 13 closed between Dorsey Mill and Hopewell Dr. closure could be lengthy as Deputies investigate. — Sheriff Randy Thorp (@rthorp45) February 17, 2018

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.