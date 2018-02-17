State says more than 10,000 Ohioans hospitalized for flu

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state Department of Health says nearly 11,000 people in Ohio have been hospitalized for influenza this flu season.

Ohio health department records show Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, has had nearly double the number of flu hospitalizations thru Feb. 10 as Franklin County, Ohio’s most populous county that includes Columbus.

WJW-TV has reported Cuyahoga County Health Department data show there have been 30 flu-related deaths in the county this season, including nine during the week ending Feb. 10. A 2-year-old was among those deaths.

The state health department says three children have died statewide during the flu season that began Oct. 1.

State data show the total of 10,785 flu-related hospitalizations thus far is well above Ohio’s five-year average for the period.