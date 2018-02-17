State says more than 10,000 Ohioans hospitalized for flu

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state Department of Health says nearly 11,000 people in Ohio have been hospitalized for influenza this flu season.

Ohio health department records show Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, has had nearly double the number of flu hospitalizations thru Feb. 10 as Franklin County, Ohio’s most populous county that includes Columbus.

WJW-TV has reported Cuyahoga County Health Department data show there have been 30 flu-related deaths in the county this season, including nine during the week ending Feb. 10. A 2-year-old was among those deaths.

The state health department says three children have died statewide during the flu season that began Oct. 1.

State data show the total of 10,785 flu-related hospitalizations thus far is well above Ohio’s five-year average for the period.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s