Theater Accidently Plays ‘Fifty Shades of Freed’ Instead of ‘Black Panther’ and Fan Reactions Were Hilarious

With one of the most-anticipated films of the year, “Black Panther,” finally out in theaters, moviegoers in Atlanta were confused when a drastically different movie appeared on the screen in their theater on Thursday.

Patrons at Atlanta’s Regal Atlantic Station who’d bought tickets for the premiere of “Black Panther” were taken aback when instead of the superhero movie, “Fifty Shades Freed, an erotic drama, began playing on their screen.

“When the movie started, everybody thought it was another preview for about a minute,” Stephen Waites, who was in the theater during the mix-up, told InsideEdition.com. “Once everybody figured out it wasn’t Black Panther, everybody started Booing and yelling.”

Waites hilariously live-tweeted about the confusion while other patrons went out to get management.

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5

Dawgggggg pic.twitter.com/1WxKIgDtXW

While some people were upset, many just thought it was funny, Waites said.

Thankfully the movie theater corrected the mistake in under ten minutes.

“Black Panther” fans have been coming out in droves all over America since the film hit theaters. Many people dressed in all black and numerous variations of African attire to pay homage to the film’s predominantly black cast.

The film is expected to rake in $165 million during opening weekend, according to tracking service NRG.


