Vigil for Florida school shooting victims held in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Teachers and community members came together in Clintonville to remember the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

The name of each victim who was shot to death was read out loud during the candle light vigil at the Whetstone Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

As nearly 40 people stood in solidarity on High Street, they know it will take more than just standing and lighting candles to prevent another school shooting.

“it is time for us to say no to this,” said a Bishop Hartley teacher Rick Kohut.

He believes this country needs to address the biggest issue in most of America’s mass shootings that happen in our schools.

“I think when I see a school shooting, I know any of those students could’ve been my students,” said Kohut. “It is not just about mental illness, that’s just a part of it, but it is about the weapons that are doing this. We love our students. We teach out students. We would do anything for them, but we shouldn’t have to literally save their lives.”

Many at the vigil say action is needed to make sure this does not happen again.