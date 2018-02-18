Cassie Sharpe sets the tone for the women’s freeski halfpipe qualifying round

The field has been narrowed down to 12.

In a qualifying round full of amplitude, progression and a whole lot of variety Canada’s Cassie Sharpe stayed…sharp.

On her first run, Sharpe came out strong and proved why she is the gold medal favorite setting the tone with her 93.0 score. Only to improve on her second run with two back-to-back 900’s and three full rotations on the 1080.

She set the benchmark on her first run and did the exact same on her second, scoring a 93.40.

As expected, France’s Marie Martinod is sitting in second place (91.80) after two consistent runs full of variety and progression.

Team USA’s Maddie Bowman will have a difficult time defending her Sochi gold in PyeongChang. She scored a 83.60 on her first run and only improved by .20 on her second run. She is sitting in sixth place.

However, a podium spot for team USA isn’t out of the question, as Brita Sigourney proved in her first run that she is here to get to the finals.

Her enormous amplitude in her second run helped her score a 90.60 to secure third place.

Annalisa Drew and her ‘go big or go home’ mentality landed her a score of 81.80 to put her right behind Sigourney in fourth place.

Devin Logan did not advance for team USA. The only skier to compete in both the halfpipe and slopestyle was unable to land her final run to secure a spot in the top 12.

Results

The top 12 skiers advance to the final.

1. Cassie Sharpe (CAN), 93.40

2. Marie Martinod (FRA), 91.80

3. Brita Sigourney (USA), 90.60

4. Annalisa Drew (USA), 81.80

5. Ayna Onozuka (JPN), 84.40

6. Maddie Bowman (USA), 83.80

7. Sabrina Cakmakli (GER), 81.80

8. Kexin Zhang (CHN), 81.00

9. Rowan Cheshire (GBR), 74.00

10. Valeriya Demidova (OAR), 73.60

11. Rosalind Groenewoud (CAN) 73.20

12. Anais Caradeux (FRA) 72.80