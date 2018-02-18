CPD’s New American Diversity Inclusion Liaison officer hopes to ease transition for immigrants, refugees

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new Ohio History Connection program is helping immigrants and refugees connect to resources here in central Ohio.

Members of central Ohio’s New American Initiative are being paired up with representatives from the Ohio History Connection. The representatives will teach newcomers the ins and outs of community resources like public safety, housing, recreation, health care and libraries.

The grant-funded program will train leaders to go back into immigrant and refugee communities and guide others through what can sometimes be a complicated and confusing system.

Officers from the Columbus Division of Police are also stepping up to help bridge the gap.

“Some of the communities that are here from different countries may hot have had positive law enforcement interaction,” said Officer Khaled Bahgat, the New American Diversity Inclusion Liaison  officer with Columbus Police. “I know what that’s like where I come from personally.”

Officer Bahgat said so many immigrants are reluctant to report a crime or even speak with an officer because of previous experiences with law enforcement. It’s something he hopes he can help change going forward.

