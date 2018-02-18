Four arrested on felony charges after Hocking Co. meth bust

HOCKING CO., OH (WCMH) — Four people are facing felony charges after authorities executed a narcotics-related search warrant in Hocking County.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, officers with the Logan-Hocking Special Response Team and the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Calico Ridge Road on Feb. 15. The search warrant was issued after an 8-month-long investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the Logan area.

Authorities seized more than 6 ounces of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of nearly $17,500. Officers also found more than $5,000 worth of marijuana inside the home, two firearms and more than $3,000 in cash.

The sheriff’s office said the residents of the home admitted to participating in a large-scale drug trafficking operation during interviews with detectives. Authorities arrested 44-year-old David Stivison, 45-year-old Sun Leeper, 44-year-old Stacey Leeper and 42-year-old Reggie Foster.

Stivison is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, and possessing weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Sun Leeper is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possessing weapons under disability. There was also an outstanding nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Stacey Leeper is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. She also had an outstanding nationwide warrant for her arrest.

Foster was charged with possession of methamphetamine and tampering with evidence. He was also in violation of his probation with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Four arrested in Hocking Co. drug bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Reggie L. Foster Stacey L. Leeper Sun K. Leeper David A. Stivison