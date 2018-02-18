Kasich asks Congress to ‘wake up,’ says he has ‘no confidence’ in them on gun issue

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Ohio Governor John Kasich said a deadly school shooting in Florida should be a rallying moment for the nation, but expressed doubts Congress could act.

“Do I think they can do anything on guns? I hope they prove me wrong and they can because I have no confidence in them,” the Republican governor said.

“Think about how bad it is in Congress,” Kasich continued. “They can’t decide anything. They can’t decide that a kid that was brought here at five years of age whose been here for 30 years ought to be able to stay. They can’t agree to anything down there.”

Kasich suggested President Donald Trump should take the lead.

“We need leadership out of the executive,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for common sense steps that can be taken. … Mr. President, I ask you to do this. You don’t have to boil the ocean, but take some steps now.”

Kasich said he thought it was possible to push for some measures at the state and local level, like background checks and increased attention to mental illness.

“I’m not calling for some outright ban,” Kasich said. “I’m talking about small steps that can be taken that can be effective, and the Congress ought to do it. I just don’t — I don’t have any confidence in them. I don’t think most Americans do.”