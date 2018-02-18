Max’s Mission: Special needs Aussie Jack would make perfect companion

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Sky Dogs in Columbus to meet Jack, a special needs rescue with Pawsavers.

Jack is a 1-year-old double merle Aussie who would make the perfect companion for just about anyone.

“A double merle is when two merles are bread together,” said Allison Holloway with Pawsavers. “There is a 25% chance that one of the [double merle] puppies will have hearing or vision issues. Jack has good vision — he is very fortunate that way — but he is completely deaf.”

Despite not being able to hear, Jack takes cues and was very easy to train. He also loves people and going on adventures.

“He is one of the happiest dogs I ever met. He enjoys experiencing new things and meeting new people,” Holloway said. “My hope is he finds a family who will also enjoy taking him places and doing things with him.”

Jack gets along with everyone, including other animals.

“We have a farm and he is around chickens and barn cats and is fine with everyone,” Holloway said.

Jack loves playing with other dogs, but isn’t as high-energy as other Aussies. If you’re nervous about adopting a special needs dogs, Pawsavers uses the Sky Dogs facility to train rescues and other dogs.

“We do classes here for deaf and blind dogs,” Holloway explained. “We have deaf and blind dogs that do agility or modified agility for blind dogs.”

Holloway said most of the dogs don’t know they have a disability and just want love like everyone else.

To learn more about Jack, visit Pawsavers on Facebook. For more information about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow along with Max’s adventures on Instagram.