Police, Fire departments prepare for First Responder Face-Off

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s that time of year again: the Columbus Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Fire are getting ready for the First Responder Face-Off!

Columbus police officers and firefighters will take to the ice to battle it out in a rivalry hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Schottenstein Center, but it’s all for a good cause. Proceeds from the event benefit the First Responder Foundation, a 501©3 charitable organization that provides annual scholarships for children of downed First Responders and young adults who wish to become first responders; philanthropic and research efforts for early detection of health issues and safety measures of first responders; economic hardship grants to first responders and their families; and direct contributions to other charitable organizations.

This year, both teams will be coached by former Buckeye stars. Eddie George will coach the team representing Columbus Police, and Matt Calhoun will coach the team representing the Columbus Division of Fire.

The event will also pay tribute to Westerville Police Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering, who were killed in the line of duty on Feb. 10.

