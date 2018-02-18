Qualification Round Match-ups set

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Men Team Group B - USA-SLO

After failing to clinch an automatic spot in the quarterfinals, eight teams will play an additional game for the right to advance. Sweden, Czech Republic and Olympic Athletes from Russia won their respective groups to earn a bye, while Canada finished as the best second-place team across all groups. 

The United States will face Slovakia once again. The teams met in the preliminary round where USA edged Slovakia, 2-1. Ryan Donato had two power-play goals to lead the Americans offensively.

USA vs. Slovakia  | Feb. 19 10:10 p.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Norway | Feb. 20 2:40 a.m. ET

Switzerland vs. Germany | Feb. 20 7:10 a.m. ET

Finland vs. South Korea | Feb. 20 7:10 a.m. ET

 

