Robber pistol-whips store owner in east Columbus attack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials are trying to identify the man who attacked an employee and robbed a gaming house in east Columbus last month.

Officials said the owner of Jax gaming house was heading into his store at about 10:46am on Jan. 5 when an unidentified male entered behind him. The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then struck the store owner several times in the head with the weapon before they both headed to an office.

The robber made the owner open the cash drawer. The suspect then grabbed a lot of cash and left the store.

No other description of the suspect was listed, but surveillance footage revealed a look at the man and his getaway vehicle. Officials said he fled in a dark-colored four-door vehicle, possibly a Chrysler.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.