Sheriff’s office: Westerville police shooting suspect has been transported to jail

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Westerville police shooting suspect Quentin Smith was released from the hospital Sunday and transported to jail, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith had been in the hospital since Feb. 10, the day he is accused of killing Westerville officers Eric Joering and Tony Morelli.

He has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder in their deaths.

