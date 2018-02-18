Three arrested after large drug bust in New Lexington

Photo credit: Perry County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

NEW LEXINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Three people are in custody after a large drug bust in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and agents with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority executed a search warrant at an apartment at 200 W. Water St. in New Lexington on Friday. Authorities found large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in the apartment along with drug packing equipment and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The sheriff’s office says a 39-year-old man was arrested on felony drug charges. Two women were also taken into custody. One woman is facing misdemeanor drug charges and the other woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of those arrested until formal charges are filed.

