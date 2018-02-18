Two bears burned in California wildfire spotted in the wild

FILE - This Jan. 2018 file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a bear, injured in a wildfire, resting with its badly burned paws wrapped in fish skin - tilapia - and covered in corn husks during treatment at the University of California, Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in Davis, Calif. Two female bears badly burned in a wildfire are back home in the Los Padres National Forest. KABC-TV reports recent photos and GPS tracking show the bears are moving around and in good health in the forest after suffering burn injuries in December from a massive wildfire that affected Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. The bears were released back into the wild in January. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

GOLETA, CA (AP) — Two female bears badly burned in a Southern California wildfire are settling back into their home in the wild.

Los Angeles news station KABC-TV reports that recent photos and GPS tracking data show the bears are moving around and appear to be in good health in Los Padres National Forest. They suffered third-degree burns in December in the largest wildfire in state history.

FILE – This Jan. 2018, file photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows the badly burned paw of a bear, injured in a wildfire, wrapped in fish skin – tilapia – during treatment at the University of California, Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital in Davis, Calif. Veterinarians successfully used alternative medical treatments such as acupuncture and wrapping wounds in fish skin on two bears and a mountain lion burned in the Southern California wildfires, vets at UC Davis said Wednesday, Jan. 24. Two female bears badly burned in a wildfire are back home in the Los Padres National Forest. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)

The bears were released into the forest in January after getting care for their injuries. Wildlife officials used alternative treatments, including placing fish skins on their paws to promote healing and soothe pain.

One bear was pregnant. Fish and Wildlife officials say they aren’t sure if she has delivered the baby.

