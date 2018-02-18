United States eliminated from men’s team pursuit

NBC Olympics.com Published:

South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, and New Zealand advanced to the semifinal stage of the team purusuit. In the next round, first-place finishers South Korea will take on New Zealand, and the Netherlands will compete against Norway on Feb. 21, at 6:00 a.m. ET. 

South Korea are looking to continue the tradition of home rink success in the team pursuit. Two of the three times this race has been contested in the Olympics, the home country has won gold (Canada in 2010 and Italy in 2006). 

The United States team of Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman, and Brian Hansen finished in last place. Jonathan Garcia was also available for this event. 

