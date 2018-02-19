‘Amazing Grace Bunke’: Friends Carry Red Umbrellas to Support Swimmer Battling Bone Cancer

Supporters flocked to a swim meet with red umbrellas to show their love for a 14-year-old girl who is bravely fighting cancer.

Grace Bunke, a Georgia teen and champion swimmer, is battling a terminal bone cancer. 

Over the weekend, she qualified for the state swim meet at Georgia Tech but unfortunately, Bunke was too sick to leave her house. Olympic silver medal swimmer Amanda Weir swam in her place.

“I was so honored to be asked to swim for her today,” Weir told Inside Edition. 

At the meet, friends showed their support for the teen, who they’ve nicknamed “Amazing Grace.”

Each held a red umbrella, creating a sea of the color in the stands in her honor.   

The umbrellas were at tribute to Bunke’s favorite quote: “Prayer is asking for rain. Faith is bringing the umbrella.”

