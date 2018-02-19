Bill spells out procedures for properly retiring Ohio flags

By Published: Updated:
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH - OCTOBER 27: An Ohio state flag awaits the arrival of Republican vice presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) for a campaign rally at Gradall Industries on October 27, 2012 in New Philadelphia, Ohio. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio House has approved a bill creating procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag in similar fashion to the U.S. flag.

Rep. Dick Stein is a Republican from Norwalk in northern Ohio. He says the idea for the legislation came from Brandon Tolle, a Boy Scout pursuing Eagle Scout rank in Stein’s district.

The representative credited Tolle for noting that Ohio didn’t have a similar system for the state flag.

The bill that passed the House on Wednesday sets out procedures for dividing up the flag, reciting a preamble and pledge, and then burning the pieces.

Ohio’s flag became official in 1902. The swallowtail-shaped flag is the only state flag in the U.S. that’s not a rectangle.

The bill goes now to the Ohio Senate.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s