Body pulled from Scioto River near Hayden Falls area Monday afternoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Scioto River Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the Hayden Falls Park area on the report of a body found. Columbus Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Dean Worthington said there is no identification on the body at this time.

