Bungled Burglary: Burglar Accidentally Knocks out His Accomplice With a Brick

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

Two burglars were captured on CCTV footage in Shanghai allegedly trying to break in to a local business but things accidentally took a turn. 

One of the alleged assailants hurled a brick at the business and his accomplice attempted to do the same, but failed, video footage showed. Instead, the brick sailed right into his partner’s head, knocking him out.

The conscious suspect pulled his friend away from the scene.

“If all burglars were like this, we wouldn’t need to work overtime,” said a spokesman for the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

The pair may not be cut out for a life a crime.

RELATED STORIES


Kind Officer Plays Piano for 93-Year-Old Whose Home Was Burglarized


Man Holds Alleged Burglar at Gunpoint While Streaming on Facebook Live


Bathrobe-Clad Burglary Suspect Slowly Stuffs Himself Through Home’s Window

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s