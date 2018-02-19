Bungled Burglary: Burglar Accidentally Knocks out His Accomplice With a Brick

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

Two burglars were captured on CCTV footage in Shanghai allegedly trying to break in to a local business but things accidentally took a turn.

One of the alleged assailants hurled a brick at the business and his accomplice attempted to do the same, but failed, video footage showed. Instead, the brick sailed right into his partner’s head, knocking him out.

The conscious suspect pulled his friend away from the scene.

“If all burglars were like this, we wouldn’t need to work overtime,” said a spokesman for the Shanghai Public Security Bureau.

The pair may not be cut out for a life a crime.

