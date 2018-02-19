Butler County Sheriff offers free concealed carry training for teachers

By Published: Updated:
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is offering a free concealed carry class for teachers and other school employees in the county.

Sheriff Jones told WLWT the training is designed to teach school employees about guns so they can protect themselves and others.

“We’ve got to do something, and I’m doing it today,” Jones told WLWT.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Jones asked interested school employees to email his office. He received more than 50 emails in the first 20 minutes, exceeding the class size limit.

Over 50 emails in 20 minutes. Keep them coming, we will find a plan. This community rocks! #kidscomefirst!!

“We’re going to teach them about school shootings, what to do when someone brings a gun to the schools and you at least know how to deal with a gun, how to identify the gun, how many rounds that gun can shoot and what a bullet can do,” Jones said.

Jones told WLWT no conversations have happened with any school boards or districts yet, but he’s not asking for permission.

“I think you’re stupid not to know about those things and being what we’re in right now, in our culture, in our country,” Jones said.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s