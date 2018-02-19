Butler County Sheriff offers free concealed carry training for teachers

HAMILTON, OH (WCMH) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is offering a free concealed carry class for teachers and other school employees in the county.

Sheriff Jones told WLWT the training is designed to teach school employees about guns so they can protect themselves and others.

“We’ve got to do something, and I’m doing it today,” Jones told WLWT.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Jones asked interested school employees to email his office. He received more than 50 emails in the first 20 minutes, exceeding the class size limit.

Over 50 emails in 20 minutes. Keep them coming, we will find a plan. This community rocks! #kidscomefirst!!

“We’re going to teach them about school shootings, what to do when someone brings a gun to the schools and you at least know how to deal with a gun, how to identify the gun, how many rounds that gun can shoot and what a bullet can do,” Jones said.

Jones told WLWT no conversations have happened with any school boards or districts yet, but he’s not asking for permission.

“I think you’re stupid not to know about those things and being what we’re in right now, in our culture, in our country,” Jones said.