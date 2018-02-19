Canada’s Cassie Sharpe earns ski halfpipe gold; USA’s Sigourney gets bronze

Canadian freeskier Cassie Sharpe dominated the women’s freeski halfpipe competition to win her first Olympic gold medal.

Sharpe’s first run of the final — which included cork 900s in both directions — didn’t even contain her biggest trick, but it still put her atop the leaderboard with a 94.4.

On her second run, Sharpe stepped it up with back-to-back 900s at the top of the halfpipe and a cork 1080 spun to her left on her last hit. Those progressive tricks, combined with Sharpe’s great amplitude, upped her score to a 95.8.

No one was able to match that, and Sharpe became the new Olympic champion.

Sharpe wasn’t the only skier to land a 1080 though. France’s Marie Martinod landed a left 1080 on her second run to help her score a 92.6. That gave Martinod her second straight Olympic silver medal in what will be the final contest of her career.

At 33, Martinod was the oldest skier in the field. She previously retired for five years (from 2006-2011) before reemerging to make a run at the 2014 and 2018 Olympics, but will now head back into retirement.

U.S. skier Brita Sigourney took the bronze medal after scoring a 91.6 on her final run and bumping teammate Annalisa Drew down to fourth place.

Defending champion Maddie Bowman was unable to land a run in the final and placed 11th. She was attempting back-to-back 900s at the end of run, but washed out on the landing of the second 900 on all three attempts.

Results

1. Cassie Sharpe (CAN), 95.8

2. Marie Martinod (FRA), 92.6

3. Annalisa Drew (USA), 90.8

4. Brita Sigourney (USA), 89.8

5. Valeriya Demidova (OAR), 80.6

6. Ayana Onozuka (JPN), 77.2

7. Rowan Cheshire (GBR), 75.4

8. Sabrina Cakmakli (GER), 74.2

9. Zhang Kexin (CHN), 73.0

10. Rosalind Groenewoud (CAN), 70.6

11. Maddie Bowman (USA), 27.0

12. Anais Caradeux (FRA), DNS

Highlights