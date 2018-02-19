Central Ohio doctors warn people to stay vigilant this flu season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Doctors here in central Ohio say this flu season is the worst it’s been since 2009.

Physicians at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital are seeing more and more patients enter the emergency doors with cases of influenza every day.

Dr. Paul Wilette, an Emergency Physician OhioHealth Doctors Hospital says not to take any chances when it comes to the flu this year.

“Influenza has been horrific in America this season,” said Wilette. “This is a very serious illness and it is not to be taken lightly if you haven’t been vaccinated go get it.”

What are some things you can do right now to try to prevent a case of influenza and try to prevent a visit to the emergency room?

Wilette says to use common sense. “Use your manners. Cover your mouth when you cough; wash your hands when you come home from work or school and that will do a lot of prevention.”

As an emergency room doctor, Wilette sees these cases first hand adding, “I am seeing our friends, our neighbors, family members that are coming in with this bad illness. I have not experienced any feeling of decline. Every shift I work we’re seeing multiple sick patients; healthy patients who have influenza and very complicated patients who have influenza and have a very poor outcomes.”

Wilette can’t stress enough how important it is to take care of yourself, so you can live life to the fullest.

“Have some protection. The influenza vaccine provides very good protection although not perfect. If you get the influenza virus it probably won’t be as severe and you’ll probably have a better outcome,” said Wilette.

Wilette says when you feel the symptom it’s time to get to the hospital. “If your feeling ill and short of breathe that should be the first and foremost.”

You still have time to get the flu vaccine from now until the end of April or early May.