Couple Throws Quinceanera For Their Beloved German Shepherd: ‘She was So Happy’

An Oklahoma couple spoils their dogs as if they are their children, so it was no surprise when they decided to throw a birthday bash fit for a princess to celebrate one of the pooch’s birthdays.

Jackie Garcia and her husband don’t have kids and bring their two dogs everywhere.

“People egg it on,” Garcia said. “One time my sister-in-law said ‘the only thing that’s missing is birthday parties and a quinceañera for the dogs.’ I said, ‘I think I’ll have one.’”

Garcia decided to throw the special shindig for her 2-year-old dog, Nova, on Feb. 11. Her sister-in-law helped her plan the party, where they served pizza and Nova received her own doggy birthday cake.

Nova, a German shepherd, donned a tutu and a tiara for the bash.

She was the center of attention, even dancing with her human dad while partygoers looked on.

“She’s a daddy girl and she does whatever he wants,” Garcia said. “She was happy and smiling the whole time.”

RELATED STORIES



Woman Throws Divorce Party and Everyone Dons Their Wedding Dresses





NASA Astronauts Throw Zero-Gravity Pizza Party for Space Station Movie Night





Woman Rallies to Throw 125 Kids a Huge Christmas Party

