Couple Who Took In Nikolas Cruz Say Accused Florida Shooter Told Them He Was Sorry

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

The husband and wife who took in suspected Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz when he needed a place to live have spoken out.

James and Kimberly Snead appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, where they detailed the teen’s surprisingly normal behavior before he allegedly killed 17. 

“Everything everybody seems to know, we didn’t know,” James Snead, a U.S. Army veteran, told Michael Strahan. 

Cruz lived with the Sneads since November, when his adoptive mother died of complications from pneumonia. James Snead, whose son was friends with Cruz, said he’d only met the teen a couple of times before he moved in, but that he seemed totally normal and followed all of the house rules. 

One of those rules was that Cruz had to keep his guns in a safe, which the Sneads say he did. 

However, Cruz is accused of showing up to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last Wednesday armed to the teeth before allegedly gunning down 17.

After Cruz’s arrest, Kimberly Snead told Strahan she confronted the teen at the police precinct.

“I went after him. I really wanted to strangle him more than anything… I said ‘Really Nick? Really?’ I yelled at him,” Mrs. Snead recalled. “He said he was sorry. He said he was sorry.”

As those who lost loved ones in the Parkland community mourn, the Sneads say they mourn with them.

“We were devastated. And I can’t imagine the pain they must be feeling,” Kimberly Snead said.

Cruz is charged with murdering 14 students as well as three staffers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Funerals for the victims–including Luke Hoyer, Alex Schachter, Jaime Guttenberg and Scott Beigel–continued through the weekend. 

