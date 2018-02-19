Fan Proposes to His Girlfriend at ‘Black Panther’ Screening

Looks like there’s love in Wakanda!

As “Black Panther” mania sweeps the nation, one man proposed to his girlfriend during a screening of the movie in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Some theaters started showing the film Thursday, including Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse where one fan dressed as Black Panther got down on one knee to pop the question. She said yes as other moviegoers cheered.

Strangers shared the sweet moment on Twitter.

Just watched a proposal at the theatre. #BlackPanther — Junebug (@thejunipergoat) February 16, 2018

Wow I’m at @alamodrafthouse in #Brooklyn and dude just proposed to his girl, just wow only #InWakanda #WakandaForever — Seven, the Tenth Man (@7Akil) February 16, 2018

Proposal at 10:15 Black Panther showing at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, man dressed up as Black Panther proposed to his fiancé (she said yes) who he knew would be here with her girlfriends. He didn’t have tickets so left shortly after. #BlackPantherSoLit — Rob Pratt (@Rob_Pratt) February 16, 2018

Moviegoers across the country were so thrilled for the Marvel movie, they attended screenings by dressing up in costume. Some even broke out in dance.

“Black Panther” has become the biggest February debut of all time, cashing in at over $200 million at the box office so far, making it the top-grossing movie ever by a black director.

It is also the fifth biggest opening of all time behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Jurassic World” and “The Avengers.”

Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, the film has a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has become a favorite among critics as well as fans.

Michelle Obama took to Twitter on Monday to praise the film.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

Other celebrities including Robin Thede, Trevor Noah and Kerry Washington also applauded the movie.

I’m definitely throwing my wig in somebody’s face to win my next fight #BlackPanther — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 18, 2018

Black Panther changed my life. — Very Insecure Oprah Winfrey (@robinthede) February 17, 2018

The trailers for Black Panther don’t even begin to do the movie justice. This is easily one of the best Marvel films I’ve ever seen. #BlackPanther — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) February 14, 2018

The mania surrounding the movie even reached the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. During Saturday’s slam-dunk contest ahead of the game, Boseman handed over the Black Panther mask to basketball star Victor Oladipo to wear while he performed tricks.

The film’s soundtrack, which features Lamar, SZA, James Blake, and The Weeknd, topped the Billboard album charts this weekend.

The character first graced the Silver Screen in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” and made his first appearance in “Fantastic Four” No. 52 in July 1966.

